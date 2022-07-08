Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board control room to check use of banned plastics in State

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has set up a dedicated control room (toll free number 1800 425 6750) to effectively implement the ban on single-use plastics. Usage of these items has been illegal in Tamil Nadu since November 2019.

The control room will operate daily from 9.30 am to 6 pm till July 31 and provide guidance and information as may be sought by various stakeholders regarding the ban, TNPCB chairman M Jayanthi said in a press release.

The control room was set up in the context of new amendments issued by the Union environment ministry, which brought cotton buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, and decorative polystyrene (thermocol) under the ban. Plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, straws, trays, packing film, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic/PVC banners, and stirrers less than 100 microns are also banned.

TNPCB has requested plastic-manufacturing industries to take note of the amendments and the ban imposed by the Tamil Nadu government, and comply. Details about banned single-use plastic items are available at www.tnpcb.gov.in.