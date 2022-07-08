Three schoolgirls injured after iron rod falls on them in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Three schoolgirls were injured in Vijayapuram in Tiruppur after an iron fence fell on them on Thursday.

According to police, due to inadequate rooms in Tiruppur City Municipality Primary School in Vijayapuram, which has a strength of more than 500 students, a group of students from Class IV were having their classes in the community hall on the premises.

The girls, belonging to the same class, were walking along an iron fence around the community centre, when a girl's uniform got stuck in the railing, due to which the stone holding the fence in place lost balance and the fence fell on the girls.

The girls sufferred minor injuries on their legs and were admitted to the Tiruppur Medical College and Hospital, police said.