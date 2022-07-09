STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elakkiampatti lake in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri to be renovated, park coming up

District collector K Santhi on Friday said the Elakkiam patti lake will be renovated and a park will be created on its banks. Residents of Elakkiam patti welcomed the announcement.

Published: 09th July 2022

Elakkiampatti lake. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  District collector K Santhi on Friday said the Elakkiampatti lake will be renovated and a park will be created on its banks. Residents of Elakkiampatti welcomed the announcement. Elakkiampatti lake is one of the key water bodies in the panchayat.

Earlier this month, The New Indian Express, carried a report about pollution in the lake. Following this, Collector Santhi inspected the water body and assured that the lake will be protected.

Commenting on the announcement, M Sivakumar said, "We are extremely pleased with the announcement, most of the people in our area have fond memories of the lake. Most of our summers were spent on the banks of the lake. Developing a park will prevent businesses from dumping waste. By blocking off sewage, it would again become a freshwater source."

Collector K Santhi issued a press release stating, "The Elakkiampatti lake which lies in over 4.30 hectare is crucial for groundwater recharge. It also lies close to the residential areas and the setting up of a park here will greatly protect the waterbody. Our priority is to ensure that this water body is secured from pollution. As part of the works we are undertaking renovation by clearing the accumulated wastes. We are also hoping to introduce boat rides."

DRDA officials said, “Based on Collector’s order, we have begun the renovation. We conducted a study and marked areas for children's parks, benches and street lights, marked the path and other works. Works will be completed soon and the park will be open to public use.”   

