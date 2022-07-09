STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains push level of Siruvani dam near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border up by eight feet in one week

Kerala irrigation department was maintaining the maximum water level at 877.00m instead of 878.50m as stipulated in the interstate agreement.

Published: 09th July 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Water being discharged through a spillway at Siruvani dam (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Water level in the Siruvani dam in Kerala is rising steadily, thanks to heavy rain in the catchment areas. Coimbatore depends on Siruvani waters to quench its thirst. Of Coimbatore city's daily requirement of 265 MLD, 101.40 MLD is drawn from the dam.

An official in Siruvani division of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) told The New Indian Express, "The water level was 14.2 ft against the Full Reser voir Level of 50 feet on July 1. It increased to 22.24 ft on Friday, a rise of eight feet in a week, thanks largely to South West monsoon."

Sources said the catch ment areas received about 60 mm of rainfall and the dam will reach about 75 per cent of the storage level in the next few weeks.While 95 MLD was drawn last week to cater to the drinking water needs of Coimbatore, the supply has increased to 100.9 MLD on Friday, added the sources.

Kerala irrigation department was maintaining the maximum water level at 877.00m instead of 878.50m as stipulated in the interstate agreement. Lowering the water level by 1.5m results in a short age of 122.05 MCFT of water, which is 19 per cent of the total storage.

This created difficulties in Coimbatore city during sum mer. CM Stalin wrote to his Kerala counterpart requesting him to direct the officials to re lease the full quota of water. Based on this, Kerala released 101.4 MLD on June 20  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Siruvani dam Kerala irrigation department
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp