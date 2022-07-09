STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taking all steps to curb mosquito-borne diseases: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a virtual review meeting on mosquito-borne disease control measures with the Tamil Nadu Health Department officials on Friday.

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam and others took part in the meeting and briefed the Union Minister about the measures taken by the State government to fight diseases like dengue, malaria, filaria and Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

Subramanian also requested Mandaviya to provide free COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for the 18-59 age group.

In 2022, as many as 2,866 people fell ill with dengue fever infection. "The number of dengue cases is decreasing with each passing year. Enough medicines, equipment and blood are stocked in all hospitals. Around 21,000 workers were involved in the efforts to control mosquito breeding," a press release quoted the State minister.

A total of 13 cases of JE were also recorded in the State this year. JE vaccine is at present provided in 14 districts, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Madurai, Perambalur and Tiruvallur.

"The vaccine first dose is administered to babies nine to 12 months old, while the second dose is given to infants aged 16-24 months in the State," the release read. The Health Minister also pointed out that 35.52 lakh COVID-19 vaccines in stock will expire in September 2020, and appealed to the Union Minister to provide booster doses free of cost to Tamil Nadu.

