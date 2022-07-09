STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teen barges into girl's house in Madurai, stabs her to death before escaping

A youth stabbed a 19-year-old girl to death allegedly after she refused to accept his love proposal in Madurai on Friday.

Published: 09th July 2022 04:43 AM

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A youth stabbed a 19-year-old girl to death allegedly after she refused to accept his love proposal in Madurai on Friday. Police sources said the deceased P Aparna, a college student, was a resident of the Ponmeni area in Madurai city.

The incident happened on Friday when she was alone at home. During this time, the accused, who was later identified as Hariharan of Virattipathu, barged into her house and murdered her. Sustaining fatal stab injuries, Aparna died on the spot, the police sources added. Her body was recovered and was sent to GH for postmortem examination. 

Primary investigation revealed that Hariharan had proposed to Aparna on multiple occasions, however, she refused to accept it.  As the victim's family had arranged her marriage with someone else, the accused reportedly approached Aparna on Friday and asked her to elope with him.

As she refused, Hariharan stabbed her with a knife that he had brought with him multiple times in a fit of rage.  Police are on the lookout for Hariharan. Further investigations are on. 
 

