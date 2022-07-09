STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three minors rape Class X girl in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, arrested

On May 22, the girl had attended the birthday party of a 17-year-old Class XII boy of Kodikalam village, a graduate from her school when both took intimate photographs.

Published: 09th July 2022 04:38 AM

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Three minor boys were arrested on Thursday near Thitakudi under the POCSO Act for allegedly blackmailing, and gangraping a 14-year-old girl in Cuddalore. One other 17-year-old boy was held in connection with the case.

Police, the survivor is a Class X student at a government school. On May 22, the girl had attended the birthday party of a 17-year-old Class XII boy of Kodikalam village, a graduate from her school. After they both took intimate photographs, the teen shared them through WhatsApp to some students of her school. 

On July 1, three of classmates aged fourteen threatened her with the photos and repeatedly raped her during lunch break at one of their homes in Avinankudi. "They videographed the incident on their phones, and threatened to leak the footage if she revealed details about the incident," said a police source. 

The three boys shared the video on WhatsApp to the Class XII boy, and subsequently, the latter informed the girl about it. The survivor informed her mother about the incident. The Thitakudi All Women Police Station lodged a police complaint on Thursday. The accused were arrested under four sections of the POCSO Act, and three IPC sections including 376 (DA) for gangrape of a woman under 16 years of age. 

On Friday, police arrested the Class XII boy, who was working at a part-time job in Chennai, and remanded him in juvenile custody. SP S Sakthi Ganesan inquired about the incident. Police added counselling, and treatment was given to the girl. Inquiry is on. 

