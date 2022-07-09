Water Resources Department to check Tamil Nadu dams for safety before Northeast monsoon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has instructed the Water Resources Department (WRD) to inspect all dams across the State before the onset of the monsoon and submit reports as early as possible.

A senior official told The New Indian Express that Tamil Nadu had 90 dams, with a combined storage capacity of 224 tmcft. The current storage level was 132 tmcft, including Mettur (64.3 tmcft), Bhavani Sagar (15.3 tmcft) and Parambikulam (7.18 tmcft).

"As most dams are located in the Western Ghats, the catchment areas will receive copious rain during the northeast monsoon. The southwest monsoon started in May and the State has been receiving rainfall since then. The Met department has forecast copious rain for the coming days," he added.

The official pointed out that it was essential to conduct periodical pre-monsoon inspections before the northeast monsoon began. The WRD has constituted the Dam Safety Review panel for a comprehensive examination.

A team of officials from the Dam safety Directorate has already examined the Poondi reservoir, a major drinking water source for the city and its suburbs. They have advised modernising the dam's shutters and strengthening its bunds and water channels. The officials have also sent a detailed report to the State government.

Another official added that they have commenced pre-monsoon inspections in Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore and other areas. The officials assured that the works would be completed by the end of August.

