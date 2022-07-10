After 15 years in jail in murder case, Madurai woman walks free

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 53-year-old woman from Theni, who was imprisoned for 15 years in a murder case, was acquitted recently by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for lack of evidence. According to a judgment passed by a bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha, Sundarapandiyammal was arrested by the Theni Devaram police on charges of murdering a nine-year-old girl for gain in September 2007.

The Periyakulam sessions court convicted and sentenced her to life imprisonment in July 2010. However, she filed an appeal in 2020, after a delay of nearly 10 years. She has been in jail from September 5, 2007 — the date of her remand — till date, the judges noted.

After hearing her appeal, the judges said the statements of eyewitnesses in the case were unreliable. The witnesses claimed they saw Sundarapandiyammal cleaning her house and washing clothes in the middle of the night at the village tank, near which the child’s body was found the next morning. But they also admitted during cross examination that it is common for villagers to use the tank both in daytime and during night hours.

“This, by itself, in our view, is not incriminating,” the judges said. Another eyewitness claimed that he saw Sundarapandiyammal with the child on the day she went missing but he had not disclosed the same when the villagers were searching for the child, the judges noted.

Though the prosecution alleged that Sundarapandiyammal murdered the child to steal her jewels, the judges said the recovery of the jewels as well as other incriminating materials from the woman’s house by the police on the same day, raised suspicion.

“The recoveries that have been effected were merely make-believe ones and they do not inspire the confidence of this court,” the judges said and acquitted Sundarapandiyammal.