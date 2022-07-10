Ambergris worth Rs 3 cr seized near Vedaranyam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The forest department seized ambergris worth Rs 3.7 crore near Vedaranyam. Six people were arrested by Vedaranyam Forest Ranger B Ayub in this connection.

The suspects have been identified as M Andavar (41) of Arukatuthurai, A Sivalingam (47) of Arukatuthurai, D Manivasagan (41) of Periayakuthagai, S Omprakash (50) of Keezhamadavilagam, R Ilayaraja (37) of Orathur, and V Saravanan (44) of Mangudi.

“Andavar and Sivalingam were trying to sell it to Ilayaraja and others who were planning to smuggle it to potential buyers,” said Khan.

Ambergris is a solid waxy substance originating in the intestine of the sperm whale (Physeter catodon).