Implement millet project, farmers of TN's Permabalur district urge government

PERAMBALUR: With health consciousness on the rise, the demand for millets has increased. Farmers of the Perambalur district, who have been cultivating millets, have urged the state government to implement all the announcements made in the Budget this year to help them increase coverage in the months of Aadi (June-July) and Avani (July-August).

According to sources, farmers in the district used to cultivate Ragi, Kodo, Sorghum and pearl millets two decades ago. Eventually, they switched to maize and cotton as cash crops, due to lack of proper price and marketing for millets.

Even though farmers initially got a profit, things slowly changed and they started suffering owing to various problems like the use of chemicals and lack of remunerative price.

With millets gaining popularity among people, farmers began cultivating various varieties in Ladhapuram, Perali, Adhanur and Moongilbadi in the district. When farmers were struggling to get proper price, the government included Perambalur district in its millet project in the Budget announcement. As seeds are usually sown in Adi and Aavani, farmers have urged the government to implement the millet scheme.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, T Nallappan, a farmer from Perali, said, "I have been cultivating millets for the past six years. I welcomed this project. However, Aadi has begun and the government is yet to make any announcement about the project. We do not know whether the government will make these seeds available at agriculture centres and direct procurement centres. In particular, pearl millet will be sown this month, but that seed is not available at agricultural centres. It is more expensive when we buy it from private players. The government should supply seeds, and procure our millet crop through PDS shops."

Another farmer, J Ramakrishnan from Ladapuram, said, "The government should not stop this scheme with a mere announcement. It should encourage farmers by announcing subsidies. I have also been cultivating millet since last year. We do not have to depend on any seed and chemical company to grow this. We can move to organic farming. The government should announce activities of this project at the earliest. This will increase millet production and benefit farmers. This will also strengthen organic farming efforts of the government."

When The New Indian Express contacted, Perambalur Agriculture Joint Director S Karunanidhi said, "In this millet project, the government has asked us for an action plan to increase coverage, production, marketing and value addition for the district. A government order will be issued soon."