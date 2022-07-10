STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodanad case: Cops visit service apartment in Chennai

In November 2017, officials from the I-T department had discovered documents allegedly connected to Kodanad Estate and Senthil group of companies from that apartment.

Published: 10th July 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police_EPS__

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special police team visited a service apartment in CIT Nagar in Chennai on Saturday, after the second consecutive day of their investigation of sand trader O Arumugasamy and his son Senthilkumar in Coimbatore.

In November 2017, officials from the I-T department had discovered documents allegedly connected to Kodanad Estate and Senthil group of companies from that apartment. Police want to find out who rented the flat and brought the documents.

At the same time, questioning of Senthilkumar and his personal assistant, Palanisamy, went on at the Police Recruit School (PRS) campus in Coimbatore on Saturday.

