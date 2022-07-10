Kodanad case: Cops visit service apartment in Chennai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special police team visited a service apartment in CIT Nagar in Chennai on Saturday, after the second consecutive day of their investigation of sand trader O Arumugasamy and his son Senthilkumar in Coimbatore.

In November 2017, officials from the I-T department had discovered documents allegedly connected to Kodanad Estate and Senthil group of companies from that apartment. Police want to find out who rented the flat and brought the documents.

At the same time, questioning of Senthilkumar and his personal assistant, Palanisamy, went on at the Police Recruit School (PRS) campus in Coimbatore on Saturday.

