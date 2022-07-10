Software to help Coimbatore cops track hotel guest list

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police is developing software to make the process of updating stay information of hotels in the city easier. The hotels can update their customer's stay information to police every day online by using this software.



"With this software, we can get instant updates about who is staying in which hotel. The information from all the hotels, restaurants and lodges can be accessed by the police on one platform. This software will be used soon," city police commissioner V Balakrishnan told TNIE.



There are around 2,000 hotels, restaurants, and private lodges operating in the district. If they rent spaces for stay, they should collect the details of the customers and the list should be submitted to the nearby police station every day, according to police sources.



Police officials said that the stay information lists from the hotels play a major role in crime prevention, especially in catching outstation criminals.



"Apart from their list, police often conduct surprise checks to avoid malpractice. During important days and VIP visits, police thoroughly check the hotels' stay lists as a crime preventive measure," they said.



Presently, the hotels in Coimbatore city are asked to furnish the stay information details to the concerned police stations through emails. Balakrishnan on Saturday, in a meeting with hoteliers at the city police Commissionerate, said that they need not go police stations in person to submit the list and they can send the list through email until the launch of the software.



The commissioner insisted that the hoteliers should verify the age proof of the customers while admitting minors and children to prevent crimes against children. "Police cannot interfere in the matter of allowing unmarried couples to stay. But everyone must be alert when minors stay in hotels," he said. The commissioner also said that they should ensure that the private pubs and bars are drug-free.