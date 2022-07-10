STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three girls of a family drown near Velankanni

Police have warned locals, tourists and pilgrims against bathing in the sea due to the high tide.

Published: 10th July 2022 09:27 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three girls from Sivaganga district, who were on a tour to Velankanni, drowned while bathing in the sea on Saturday.

According to sources, four families of relatives from Rajagambiram village in Manamadurai block reached Velankanni early on Saturday. They went to the church around 8 am, and then to the beach.

While bathing, A Arokyasherin (21), her sibling Sahaya Riyana (13), and relative R Anto Sahara (14) drowned due to the high tide. When relatives raised an alarm, beach photographers and police personnel pulled them ashore. They were rushed to Nagapattinam General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The bodies were given to the families after autopsy. A case has been registered at Keezhaiyur Marine Police Station.

Police have warned locals, tourists and pilgrims against bathing in the sea due to the high tide.
 

