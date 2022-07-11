'How can the removal of O Panneerselvam be valid?' questions Sasikala

By Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: VK Sasikala said "Those who follow the footsteps of Jayalalithaa would not indulge in these kinds of activities. I see this general council meeting was run by a group motivated by personal interest. This general council would definitely be invalid. While a case filed by me is pending in the High Court, this event should not have been held. At a time when the validity of Edappadi K Palaniswamy becoming the general secretary of the AIADMK is itself under question, how can the removal of O Paneerselvam by him be valid?"

Sasikala was on a state-wide tour meeting her supporters. As part of that, she was at Pudukkottai on Monday. She spoke to the reporters here.

When asked about a resolution changing a bylaw towards the removal of Jayalalithaa from the permanent general secretary post in Monday's general council meeting, Sasikala said "Our party cadre will give a befitting reply to that.

Answering a question about the ruckus at AIADMK headquarters, Sasikala said "AIADMK founder MGR thought that the ill-treatment caused to him in the DMK should not happen to anyone in his party. That was why he formulated the rule that the general secretary of the party should be elected by the party cadre. These people are not following MGR's way."

On the sealing of AIADMK's head office by the revenue officials, she said "No AIADMK cadre and the people who till now voted for the AIADMK would like it."

To a question, about whether she would accept OPS if he approaches her, she said "Decision would be taken during that time and situation. Our leader MGR gave all the power to the grassroots level cadre. Their decision will be final and that alone will triumph"

She further said "I had seen many general council meetings of the party in the past. Only the party treasurer would present the budget in the meetings. In that case, how can we accept this as the general council meeting?"

Sasikala said in the state-wide tour she observed the party cadre overwhelmingly supporting her.

When asked about bringing together the factions, she said "Since right after I came out of the Bengaluru prison, I have been telling this. I will unite all the factions to become a single force and will win in the future and capture the power. As a sister of Jayalalithaa, I resolve to accomplish that."