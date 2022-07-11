Coimbatore Rural police want shops selling gutka products sealed, FSSAI hesitant

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District (Rural) police have prepared a list of over 160 stores, mostly grocery and petty shops, where sale of banned tobacco products, like gutka, was detected on more than two instances and recommended to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that the shops be sealed. However, according to the sources, FSSAI officials, who have the authority to close shops for violations, are hesitant to take such action.

"All the 160-plus shops were facing at least two cases in connection with sale of gutka, and other contraband which are prohibited in the State. In the seven months since January, we identified the shops by conducting surprise checks. We must punish the owners in order to deter them from engaging in such activities in future. We recommended to FSSAI to seal those shops," said Coimbatore Rural SP V Badri Narayanan.

Police formed special teams to curtail movement of banned tobacco products. They detained shop owners and register FIR against them. Only an arrest and a case booking are the police's options.

For the first two offences, FSSAI has the authority to levy fines of Rs 5,000 and Rs 1000 respectively. FSSAI officials may close the shop if the same charges are found there a third time. The FSSAI typically wouldn't go to such lengths, said sources.

"We prepared a list and requested FSSAI officials to begin legal proceedings (sealing). That wouldn't be a problem for them because the shops which we point out, are facing more than two cases and FIRs were registered. However, FSSAI officials want us to conduct searches on the shops in their presence, which is not practical," said an officer in the special team.

FSSAI officials said they cannot punish the shop owners based on a list given by police. "If the same charge is discovered more than twice, we have the authority to close the shop. However, the police department merely provided a list of recommendations for follow-up measures like intimation. Before making such decisions, we must double-check the information by physically visiting the stores," said K Tamilselvan, FSSAI's designated officer for Coimbatore.

Further, he confirmed that no shop has been sealed so far, as recommended by police. Mostly the shop owners, who engage in such activities, stop doing so after being fined, Tamilselvan added.