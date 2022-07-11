Coimbatore's Government Arts College gets over 20,000 applications for UG courses

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first, the Government Arts College in Coimbatore has received more than 20,000 applications for undergraduate admissions this year, which is being held in online mode. A total of 1,466 students will get admissions in 26 streams. An official said the college received more than 16,000 applications last year.

A professor from the college said, "The number of applications never crossed more than 9,000, when we used to have receive applications offline, but after the process was changed to online mode, students from across the State can apply for any college and they also have the option to select multiple courses in a college. Due to this, we received a record number of applications this time."

TN Government College Teachers' Association president T Veeramani told The New Indian Express, "We had never received such high number of applications. The higher education department should introduce basic science courses in the Government Arts and Science College for women at Puliyakulam in the city, as it will be difficult to accommodate more seats in Govt Arts College."