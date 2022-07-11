STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court commutes life sentence of a man convicted of killing brother to seven years

P Chinnan had filed the petition challenging the life sentence awarded to him by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Theni.

Published: 11th July 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently commuted the life sentence of a man, who was convicted of murdering his brother, to seven years. P Chinnan had filed the petition challenging the life sentence awarded to him by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Theni. 

The petitioner said he had previously worked in Kerala as a labourer, and used to often visit his village in Theni district then.

"My elder brother Kurumban lived in the same locality. Differences cropped up between us after he married for the third time, though our family had opposed it. In October 2014, Kurumban verbally abused my wife Ramuthai for allowing her cattle to graze on his land. She lodged a complaint against him, and the police summoned him for inquiry," Chinnan said.

While returning after the inquiry, Kurumban reportedly picked up an argument with Chinnan. In the melee, Chinnan picked up a pipe lying nearby and assaulted his brother. Kurumban was rushed to a government hospital in Theni but succumbed to injuries. Mayiladumparai police registered a case under sections 341 and 302 of IPC against Chinnan, and the sessions court awarded him a life sentence.

While hearing the convict's petition challenging his sentence, a bench of justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha said that the deceased had suffered injuries at the hands of his brother, but asked whether the assault was premeditated or committed with the intention to kill?

"Chinnan picked up a pipe, which was lying nearby and hit the deceased. Hence, the court finds that the conviction under section 302 IPC may not be proper and therefore, Chinnan is convicted of the offence under Section 304 (II) IPC," the court observed, and commuted his life sentence to seven years rigorous imprisonment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Life sentence Murder
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp