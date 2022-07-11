Madras High Court commutes life sentence of a man convicted of killing brother to seven years

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently commuted the life sentence of a man, who was convicted of murdering his brother, to seven years. P Chinnan had filed the petition challenging the life sentence awarded to him by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Theni.

The petitioner said he had previously worked in Kerala as a labourer, and used to often visit his village in Theni district then.

"My elder brother Kurumban lived in the same locality. Differences cropped up between us after he married for the third time, though our family had opposed it. In October 2014, Kurumban verbally abused my wife Ramuthai for allowing her cattle to graze on his land. She lodged a complaint against him, and the police summoned him for inquiry," Chinnan said.

While returning after the inquiry, Kurumban reportedly picked up an argument with Chinnan. In the melee, Chinnan picked up a pipe lying nearby and assaulted his brother. Kurumban was rushed to a government hospital in Theni but succumbed to injuries. Mayiladumparai police registered a case under sections 341 and 302 of IPC against Chinnan, and the sessions court awarded him a life sentence.

While hearing the convict's petition challenging his sentence, a bench of justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha said that the deceased had suffered injuries at the hands of his brother, but asked whether the assault was premeditated or committed with the intention to kill?

"Chinnan picked up a pipe, which was lying nearby and hit the deceased. Hence, the court finds that the conviction under section 302 IPC may not be proper and therefore, Chinnan is convicted of the offence under Section 304 (II) IPC," the court observed, and commuted his life sentence to seven years rigorous imprisonment.