Two teenagers from Jharkhand and Bihar fly down to Madurai to steal phones, arrested

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police recently arrested two teenagers from Jharkhand and Bihar for allegedly attempting to steal a mobile phone from a man in South Gate in Madurai.

The incident happened on July 7 when B Veluchamy (33) of Kamarajapuram went to a vegetable market in South Market Street. The duo who attempted to steal his mobile phone was caught red-handed.

During inquiry, the police found G Rahul Yadav (19) is from Jharkhand and another, a 16-year-old boy, is from Bihar. They reached Madurai in a flight and had planned to steal mobile phones for a living.

The police found operation marks on one boy and the other fainted often during the inquiry. They made the teens undergo test at GRH before finalising their approximate ages. The police were unable to get details from the duo.