STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two teenagers from Jharkhand and Bihar fly down to Madurai to steal phones, arrested

The incident happened on July 7 when B Veluchamy (33) of Kamarajapuram went to a vegetable market in South Market Street and the duo who attempted to steal his mobile phone was caught red-handed.

Published: 11th July 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The city police recently arrested two teenagers from Jharkhand and Bihar for allegedly attempting to steal a mobile phone from a man in South Gate in Madurai. 

The incident happened on July 7 when B Veluchamy (33) of Kamarajapuram went to a vegetable market in South Market Street. The duo who attempted to steal his mobile phone was caught red-handed.

During inquiry, the police found G Rahul Yadav (19) is from Jharkhand and another, a 16-year-old boy, is from Bihar. They reached Madurai in a flight and had planned to steal mobile phones for a living. 

The police found operation marks on one boy and the other fainted often during the inquiry. They made the teens undergo test at GRH before finalising their approximate ages. The police were unable to get details from the duo. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp