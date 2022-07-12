AIADMK leadership: Palaniswami's supporters away in Chennai, celebrations low key in Edappadi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On the day when former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as interim general secretary of AIADMK, the all powerful post in the party, celebrations in his home town Edappadi were low-key as his supporters were in Chennai.

A group of AIADMK cadre gathered near the Anna Park in Salem city to burst crackers and distribute sweets to the public. Cadres at Vembaneri village in Edappadi raised slogan hailing Palaniswami. Functionaries said they will host a grand reception when Palaniswami returns to Edappadi.

V Ravi, AIADMK member from Palaniswami’s native village Siluvampalayam, said, "We all are very happy at Palaniswami's elevation. We will celebrate this when he comes home. During his four-year stint as chief minister's post, Palaniswamu proved to be an efficient administrator. It would be very easy for him to run the party. He will again prove himself."

P Senthil, a PMK member from Edappadi said, "I am happy over his ascension to the AIADMK's highest post. During his chief minister’s period, basic amenities improved in Edappadi."

"Earlier, we depended on bore well for our village Rettipatti. Now, we are supplies drinking water every day from the Mettur drinking water project. Cutting across party lines, I wish he serves us for a long time," he said.

Murugan, town secretary of AIADMK from Edappadi, said, "We have no words to express our happiness over our leader’s move to the post. As all of us went to Chennai, we have planned celebration when he comes home."