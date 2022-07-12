STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leadership: Palaniswami's supporters away in Chennai, celebrations low key in Edappadi

Cadres at Vembaneri village in Edappadi raised slogan hailing Palaniswami. Functionaries said they will host a grand reception when Palaniswami returns to Edappadi.

Published: 12th July 2022 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK workers celebrate the election of Edappadi Palaniswami as party leader at latter's home town

AIADMK workers celebrate the election of Edappadi Palaniswami as party leader at latter's home town. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On the day when former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as interim general secretary of AIADMK, the all powerful post in the party, celebrations in his home town Edappadi were low-key as his supporters were in Chennai.

A group of AIADMK cadre gathered near the Anna Park in Salem city to burst crackers and distribute sweets to the public. Cadres at Vembaneri village in Edappadi raised slogan hailing Palaniswami. Functionaries said they will host a grand reception when Palaniswami returns to Edappadi.

V Ravi, AIADMK member from Palaniswami’s native village Siluvampalayam, said, "We all are very happy at Palaniswami's elevation. We will celebrate this when he comes home. During his four-year stint as chief minister's post, Palaniswamu proved to be an efficient administrator. It would be very easy for him to run the party. He will again prove himself."

P Senthil, a PMK member from Edappadi said, "I am happy over his ascension to the AIADMK's highest post. During his chief minister’s period, basic amenities improved in Edappadi."

"Earlier, we depended on bore well for our village Rettipatti. Now, we are supplies drinking water every day from the Mettur drinking water project. Cutting across party lines, I wish he serves us for a long time," he said.

Murugan, town secretary of AIADMK from Edappadi, said, "We have no words to express our happiness over our leader’s move to the post. As all of us went to Chennai, we have planned celebration when he comes home."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami AIADMK AIADMK leadership Salem Palaniswami elections AIADMK chief
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp