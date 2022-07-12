STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
C Sreenivasan's elevation as AIADMK treasurer not to appease caste: Former Theni MP R Parthipan

Even members of the Mukulathoor community are expressing their happiness about EPS getting elected as the party's interim general secretary.

Former Theni MP R Parthipan

Former Theni MP R Parthipan (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Several AIADMK functionaries from the southern districts hailed Dindigul C Sreenivasan's appointment as the party treasurer on Monday.

Refuting allegations that Sreenivasan was selected for the treasurer post as he belonged to the Mukulathoor community (O Panneerselvam also belongs to the community), former Theni MP R Parthipan told The New Indian Express, "We don't make decisions based on caste. People of all castes and communities are with AIADMK."

Even members of the Mukulathoor community are expressing their happiness about EPS getting elected as the party's interim general secretary. Former Cumbum MLA and AIADMK organising Secretary STK Jakkaiyan said that Sreenivasan, who had joined the AIADMK in 1972, is one of the senior-most leaders of the party from southern districts.

"He had earlier served as the party's treasurer from 1999 to 2007. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha previously. AIADMK never considers anybody's caste or religion while making appointments. We work for the poor people in the State," he said.

Sreenivasan was first elected as MP in 1989, and he later served as Union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. He was elected an MLA from Dindigul in 2016, and served as Tamil Nadu's forest minister. Party cadre vouch for his ability to handle crises.

