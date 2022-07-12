Coimbatore Municipal Corporation zonal teams to enforce COVID SOP amid rising cases

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) health department has deployed zonal enforcement teams across the city to impose fines on people who do not wear masks in public places.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, City Health Officer (CHO) Pradeep V Krishna Kumar said officials have been collecting around Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 in fine every day. "We have intensified the vaccine drives for children and teens aged between 12 to 14 and 15 to 18, respectively."

"Soon, we will be conducting special vaccination camps in government buildings to give a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Front Line Workers (FLW) of the city. Also, we have planned to provide booster dose for the 5,816 sanitary workers including temporary labourers working with CCMC," he added.

With around 70 to 80 cases of COVID-19 reported daily on average in the city limits, the North, West and Central Zones in the city have recorded the most number of cases. While 87 per cent of the cases are in home isolation and are asymptomatic, only 10 to 13% of the patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals with mild infection.

The civic body has also revived its COVID Control Room and activated its tele-counselling centre service from July 1 for the persons infected with COVID-19. Sources said that three staff are currently working in the centre and the number will be increased based on the rise of active cases.

As of Monday, there are a total of 457 active cases in the city which includes 402 patients in home isolation and 55 in-hospital treatment. Around 480 to 500 samples are being tested daily in the city, revealed the CHO, who urged the people to be responsible and wear a face mask without fail.