Madras HC refuses to stall AIADMK general council meeting, flays OPS for turning to courts 

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting the final nail into former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's desperate efforts to stall the ascension of rival Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Madras High Court on Monday refused to stall the AIADMK's general council (GC) meeting, opting against 'interfering' in the party's internal affairs. Going a step further, the judge also rapped Panneerselvam for approaching the court instead of fighting it out before the GC.

Keeping both factions and political observers at the edge of their seats till the last minute, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy delivered his verdict on the civil suits filed by Panneerselvam and party functionary P Vairamuthu just minutes before the scheduled start of the GC meeting. Quoting the recent Supreme Court order, which he said had unequivocally allowed the meeting to proceed, the judge wrote, "...this court is not inclined to take a divergent view and grant interim injunction restraining the respondents from convening the GC meeting."

He made it clear that courts do not normally interfere in the internal matters of a political party.

"The authority to frame, amend, vary and rescind the bye-laws of the party, undoubtedly, vests in the GC of the party and in the absence of any statutory status attached to such bye-laws and when the majority plays a vital role in decision making process, this Court cannot interfere with the internal affairs of the party," he said in the order.

Finding the petitioners could not make out a case for interim relief, he dismissed their pleas and flayed them for knocking on the doors of the courts of law to use them as 'tools' for their convenience to rescue those, who are not in a position to gain the confidence or support from their party members.

"It is very unfortunate that a leader, in the capacity of the Co-ordinator, has time and again rushed to this Court, seeking interference, instead of approaching the GC and convincing one and all by introducing his ideas and plans towards the welfare of the party members and development of the party so as to gain the confidence of the members to act in his favour," the judge said, referring to Panneerselvam.

If he is aggrieved at the GC's proceedings in its dealing with his ideas, he can approach only the civil courts and not the High Court, the judge said, adding that the court cannot insist GC members act in a particular manner.

Recording the submission that 2,190 GC members out 2,665 had sought the June 23 meeting and the announcement of the July 11 meeting, the judge said this is construed to be a notice made 15 days prior to the date of the GC.

Referring to the matter at hand as "an intra-party affair," the judge said it is a "No Go area" for Courts, as they lack jurisdiction to delve into such affair or matters. The Court's jurisdiction is ousted because such subject matter it non-justiciable, he explained.

In a democratic set up, the will of the majority has to prevail; the general rule states that during a difference among the members, the majority decides the issue, he said in the order, adding that disputes arising between those responsible for management of the party must be decided by the machinery provided by the rules and not in a Court of law.