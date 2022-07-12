Madras HC stays appointment of Kanjanur Agneeswarar Sukran Temple Executive Officer

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Monday, stayed the appointment of the Executive Officer (EO) of the Kanjanur Agneeswarar Sukran Temple in Thanjavur. Justice B Pugalendi passed the interim order on a petition filed by Madurai Adheenam pontiff Sri la Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramachariya Swamigal, alleging violations in the appointment.

The pontiff submitted that the temple comes under the aegis of the Madurai Adheenam and he is the hereditary trustee of the temple. The temple is administered based on a scheme formulated by the Thanjavur District Court in a 1939 civil suit and it was later modified by the Deputy Commissioner of Thanjavur in 1965, he added.

"As per Clause 3 of the scheme, a panel of three candidates possessing qualifications prescribed under the Act shall be sent by the Commissioner to the Hereditary Trustee who will select one among them and intimate the fact to the Commissioner who will pass orders appointing the candidate," he said.

The scheme also states in clause 4 that the EO should assist the hereditary trustee on a day-to-day basis, the pontiff added.

However, Krishnakumar was appointed as EO (in-charge) by the Joint Commissioner of HR&CE, Mayiladuthurai, in violation of the scheme, the pontiff stated. So far, Krishnakumar has not given any information regarding the day-to-day administration of the temple to the Mutt (Hereditary Trustee), he alleged and sought direction to quash the appointment.

Justice Pugalendhi ordered an interim stay, but added that the stay order would not prevent the authorities from appointing the EO as per the procedures mentioned in the scheme.