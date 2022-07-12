STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NDA at Centre is subjugating UT government: Puducherry DMK Convener R Siva

The BJP intends to gain strength by all means and capture posts, without helping Puducherry with welfare and development, expressed Siva at a public meeting on Sunday night.

Published: 12th July 2022 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry DMK Convener and Leader of the Opposition R Siva charged that the  NDA government at the Centre was misusing their power to subjugate the Puducherry government, forcing the UT to meet their demands.

The BJP intends to gain strength by all means and capture posts, without helping Puducherry with welfare and development, expressed Siva at a public meeting on Sunday night.

Siva added, the party which had lost deposit while contesting the 2016 Assembly polls, won six seats in the 2021 assembly polls out of nine seats it contested by poaching candidates from other parties. Further, the Union government appointed three party supporters as nominated MLAs of the Assembly, and grabbed the Rajya Sabha seat and Speaker post from its ally the AINRC.

Now, with an eye on the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, the party is preparing to contest the seat in 2024. Union Ministers are frequently visiting Puducherry with Home Minister Amit Shah visiting Puducherry once in six months, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting during and after the Assembly polls.

During the last election, the Centre promised double-engine growth for Puducherry with the same party government in the Centre and State.

According to Siva, Shah and Modi had promised to develop Puducherry, and the latter said Puducherry would be made BEST (Business, Education, Spirituality and Tourism) hubs. The Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sithraman, too, made promises of loan waivers, he said adding that the NDA parties promised to fill up 10,000 vacant posts, and revive textile mills.

The UT government intends to present a Rs 11,000-crore Budget this year, said the DMK leader, asking how it would be possible when the State does not have any revenue. "The Centre has provided even less central assistance than previous year for the Puducherry budget. There is no money in sectors including regional development and tourism," said Siva.

Compensation for GST ended last June. " The UT surrendered the money they got in last year's budget without spending it (as they have no funds to provide the Puducherry component for centrally sponsored schemes). In these circumstances, the government will present a bad budget this year, too, dashing the hopes of residents."

The opposition leader further said, the only hope was to elect a DMK government to power to protect Puducherry, bring in industrial units, and generate employment opportunities. "The DMK should get the lone Lok Sabha seat from the Congress," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Siva DMK Puducherry government
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp