Veterinary college in Puducherry to get infrastructure boost: CM N Rangasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Steps will be taken to upgrade the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER), and increase the number of seats in the institution from 100 to 150, announced Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday.

Participating as the chief guest at the 23rd graduation day on Monday, Rangasamy said, in veterinary sciences, new technologies are coming up, and discoveries are being made. "Research should be done to discover new drugs to treat emerging diseases. The government will provide necessary facilities for the same. Steps will be taken to introduce five new Masters courses, and Ph D programmes," he said

He added that appropriate funds will be provided for new equipment. Considering the increase in future student enrollment, the UT will allocate funds for the construction of additional buildings, classrooms and accommodation.

The CM who was instrumental in the establishment of the college in 1994 highlighted its progress over the last two decades. Since its inception, when Rangasamy was agriculture minister, 1,100 students have graduated, gone to other States and countries, and are working in reputed firms, he said. The CM motivated the budding vets to become entrepreneurs, rather than wait for government jobs.

He gave away degrees to 52 students - -16 boys and 36 girls -- from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and other States. Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, Director of ICAR- NIANP, Bengaluru delivered the graduation day address highlighting the importance of research in veterinary sciences.

Speaker of territorial Assembly R Selvam, minister of animal husbandry and animal welfare C Djeacoumar, minister for civil supplies and consumer affairs AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar, and MLA Annibal Kennedy took part. Chairman of the Veterinary College Society ASPS Ravi Prakash, Secretary (Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare) presided over the function.