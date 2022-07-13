STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

44 people duped of Rs 1.4 crore in job scam in Coimbatore, man arrested

The arrested was identified as D Chinnappan alias David Paul (57) of Poombukar Nagar at Viswanathapuram near Thudiyalur in the district.

Published: 13th July 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 57-year-old man was arrested in Coimbatore on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding 44 people of  Rs 1.47 crore by promising them jobs abroad. The man was involved in such white-collar job scams for more than 15 years and is wanted in cybercrime cases in Andhra Pradesh, Salem and Peelamedu.

The arrested was identified as D Chinnappan alias David Paul (57) of Poombukar Nagar at Viswanathapuram near Thudiyalur in the district. He was a native of Gudalur and settled in Coimbatore a few years ago. Chinnappan was running a book stall and computer centre and was also a realtor.

According to police, taking advantage of the pandemic, in which many people lost their jobs, the suspect made alluring claims to the job seekers about setting up employment abroad. Many approached him and asked about job possibilities after learning about his service.

He promised them jobs in Dubai, Canada, and Australia and collected lakhs of rupees . The transaction took place between 2019 and 2020 and he allegedly issued fake appointment orders to all. In total, he had obtained around Rs 1.47 crore from 44 people.

S Sagayaraj, a victim, from Mugalivakkam in Chennai lodged a police complaint against Chinnappan and based on that, Coimbatore Crime Branch police arrested and remanded him to prison on Tuesday. A luxury car was also seized from him, sources said.

Inspector Rajeshwari of the Crime Branch said, "There were no complaint against him from Coimbatore earlier and so did not arrest him. He was declared as absconding by other police. We arrested him now in the direct job scam case."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Coimbatore job scam Job scam
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp