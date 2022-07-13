Both leaders rush to Madras HC, demand for charge of AIADMK headquarters

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a violent street fight in front of the AIADMK headquarters led to the premises being sealed, the party's newly-crowned interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and ousted coordinator O Panneerselvam dragged their fight to the Madras High Court.

Both of them submitted petitions on Tuesday, claiming ownership of the premises, and seeking orders for it to be handed back to them.

Palaniswami alleged the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) sealing the party office was a "malafide action" initiated in "collusion" with the police as there is no dispute over the possession of the office, and added that there were no grounds to invoke Sections 145 and 146 of the CrPC.

He sought an interim stay on the RDO's order, an interim order returning possession of the party office, and setting aside of the proceedings of the RDO.

He said as headquarters secretary, he is the custodian of the property, and as interim general secretary, he is the party’s rightful leader, and this cannot be questioned by the RDO. The impugned order seeks to reward lawlessness and abuse of process of law, he said.

Stating that the order is liable to be set aside as it seeks to interfere with the functioning of a political party which is an important part of the democratic process, he said, "It is stifling the voice of the opposition in the State."

Palaniswami further said the order is malicious since it was passed in a hurry, without an enquiry, when the petitioner and actual office-bearers were at the venue of the general council meeting. Meanwhile, Panneerselvam, referring to himself as coordinator and treasurer of AIADMK, prayed for the court to quash the RDO's orders and hand over possession of the office to him.

He too said that the RDO took action "without making a detailed enquiry" about the real cause of the issue, which, he said is ex facie illegal.

Panneerselvam said that as party coordinator, he has the right to enter and enjoy peaceful possession at the party office, and added that the RDO's action shows complete “nonapplication of mind” as the impugned notice was issued without taking into account that the high court’s recent orders are appealable.

He also said no civil court had passed an order or decree stating that the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator have become vacant or been abolished.

Palaniswami claims to be the AIADMK interim general secretary while these matters are being appealed and pending adjudication before the apex court, Panneerselvam stated. He added that the order on sealing the party office is "totally unwarranted" and "against the principles of natural justice and law", and said possession of the office should be handed over to him.