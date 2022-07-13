STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva's son Suriya gets bail in omnibus owner threat case

Suriya Siva, along with some men, reportedly loaded off the passengers of a private bus and drove away the vehicle after asking the bus owner to pay Rs 5 lakh, claiming that the bus hit his car.

BJP OBC leader Suriya Siva

Tamil Nadu BJP OBC leader Suriyaa Sivaa (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to DMK member Tiruchy Siva's son Suriya Siva in a case pertaining to the alleged intimidation of an omnibus owner and demanding compensation for the damage caused to his car in an accident a few weeks ago.

The Cantonment police registered a case under Sections 294(B), 506(i), 385, and 395 of the IPC and arrested Suriya Siva on June 23. Suriya had recently joined the BJP and was appointed the party’s State Other Backward Classes wing general secretary. The government counsel argued that the occurrence took place in broad daylight in the presence of the public.

The passengers were terrified and Suriya drove the bus away illegally. An offence of such nature requires strict action, the counsel argued. Justice G Ilangovan said the continuation of judicial custody would not serve any purpose and granted bail to Suriya Siva.

Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

