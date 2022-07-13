STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government opened 31 colleges in State in a year: Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy

Ponmudy said that Periyar, Arignar Anna and Kalaingar Kaunanidhi are the reasons for the development of education in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

K Ponmudy

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department Minister K Ponmudy said Chief Minister Stalin opened 31 colleges in a single year. He was speaking at the first convocation of the government arts and science college at Tittagudi in Cuddalore on Monday.

Besides him, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan took part in the event and issued degrees to 415 students. "First time in the history of Tamil Nadu, a Chief Minister has opened 31 colleges in a single year. He is implementing various schemes like free education, hostel and bus services," Ponmudy said.

He went on to say that Periyar, Anna and Kalaingar are the reasons for the development of education in Tamil Nadu. "Following them, CM Stalin is following the Dravidian model rule. We won't allow any kind of entrance tests in Tamil Nadu," he added.

He said that there were only two degree holders in a village when he was studying. the situation has now changed for the good, he said. "The CM started Rs 1,000 scholarship scheme for college girls, following Kalaingar. Sixty-three job fairs were conducted for students by the government and 93,000 students got job opportunities through these fairs," minister Ganesan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Ponmudy Tamil Nadu colleges
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp