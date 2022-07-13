Government opened 31 colleges in State in a year: Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department Minister K Ponmudy said Chief Minister Stalin opened 31 colleges in a single year. He was speaking at the first convocation of the government arts and science college at Tittagudi in Cuddalore on Monday.

Besides him, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan took part in the event and issued degrees to 415 students. "First time in the history of Tamil Nadu, a Chief Minister has opened 31 colleges in a single year. He is implementing various schemes like free education, hostel and bus services," Ponmudy said.

He went on to say that Periyar, Anna and Kalaingar are the reasons for the development of education in Tamil Nadu. "Following them, CM Stalin is following the Dravidian model rule. We won't allow any kind of entrance tests in Tamil Nadu," he added.

He said that there were only two degree holders in a village when he was studying. the situation has now changed for the good, he said. "The CM started Rs 1,000 scholarship scheme for college girls, following Kalaingar. Sixty-three job fairs were conducted for students by the government and 93,000 students got job opportunities through these fairs," minister Ganesan said.