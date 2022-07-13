O Panneerselvam asks Election Commission to bin July 11 AIADMK general council resolutions

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Terming the July 11 general council meeting convened by AIADMK headquarters office-bearers as illegal, embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has urged the Chief Election Commissioner not to accept the decisions or act on the resolutions adopted at the meeting.

In a letter written on AIADMK head office letterhead in his capacity as coordinator, Panneerselvam also reiterated that he continues to be the coordinator and treasurer of the AIADMK. "Steps are under contemplation to initiate further appeals before the division bench of the Madras High Court challenging the order of the single judge on July 11 as well as before the Supreme Court," Panneerselvam said in his representation dated July 11 submitted to the ECI.

"Since the legal recourse is already set in motion, I request the Election Commission of India not to take up and rely on the illegal and unlawful resolutions that were taken during the July 11 meeting," Panneerselvam wrote.

July 11 appointments and amendments void: OPS

Pointing to the affidavits of GC and executive committee members, Panneerselvam said, "It is found that these sworn affidavits are prepared on a particular date and got the seal and date of the notary anterior to the date of sworn affidavits and thereafter being sent to the members of the GC and EC for their signatures."

"Also, these affidavits contained the averments as if the same have been approved even prior to the date of the meeting. Thus, the headquarters office-bearers had prepared, manipulated and fabricated sworn affidavits purported to have been obtained for the purpose of sending them to the ECI," he said.

"The appointments and amendments made on July 11 are clearly void as the entire aspect does not qualify any legal validity as per the bylaws of the party and the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951. Hence, the ECI should reject all the illegalities committed by the headquarters office-bearers that culminated in the passing of the illegal resolutions," Panneerselvam said in his representation.

He added that only he, the party coordinator, and Palaniswami, the joint-coordinator, are competent to convene the meeting of the GC or any other party meeting and carry out the entire administration of the party as per the bylaws.

"Even as of today, I and the joint coordinator are the only authorised persons to sign the necessary forms for getting the Two Leaves symbol as per the records maintained by the ECI," he added. Meanwhile, sources said Palaniswami has also submitted a representation to the ECI explaining the decisions taken during the July 11 GC meeting.

The representations of both OPS and EPS are now under the consideration of the ECI. Panneerselvam also wrote to Assembly Speaker M Appavu urging him not to entertain requests for changing the office- bearers of the AIADMK legislature party since the decisions taken at the July 11 GC meeting are illegal.

OPS, EPS fight for HQ, bank account

A day after violence led to AIADMK HQ being sealed, 'interim general secretary' EPS and ousted coordinator OPS moved the Madras HC, asking the court to hand over the property to them. Both factions also approached banks claiming right to operate accounts after EPS faction named Dindigul Sreenivasan as new treasurer