Rodent menace 'plagues' patients at maternity ward in Tiruchy government hospital

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Rodent menace at hospitals is beyond scary. Memories of a patient at the ICU in Telangana government hospital bit by a rat on March 26, a newborn bit at a Jharkhand hospital on May 2, and a paralysed woman's eyelids gnawed by rats in Kota on May 17 are horror stories that will haunt people for a long time.

It has now come as a shock to learn that rodent menace is also present at the maternity ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy. The New Indian Express visited the hospital, and through anecdotes from patients, photographs and video clips, found the situation worrying.

Sumathi of Samayapuram, who was waiting inside the ward for her daughter, said, "The rats here are huge. Just stand here and watch the stairs inside the ward, under the drinking water tank, and you can spot them."

Parvathy Ammal from Pudikkottai Annavasal, who came with her son-in-law and family, said, "I saw rats inside the ward. We are worried about the risk infants face. During nights, we stay outside the ward, and are noticing huge rats."

Radha Ammal, who came with her daughter from Uraiyur Agraharam, said, "We shifted to the third floor fearing the rats. However, we had to come to the ground floor for my daughter's delivery. Every now and then, we notice rats here." Karthick of Viralimalai, who came with his wife, said men are not allowed to stay inside and have to stay outside the ward, where rats freely move around.

Patients said the toilet and a closed room next to it are the places where rats come from. General secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality Shanthi said, "There are chances of rats biting infants, which might become serious issues. Rodents have no place in hospitals, leave alone maternity wards.

Cleaning process should be held at regular intervals to tackle the menace." When contacted, MGMH Dean D Nehru, acknowledged the issue and said, "We are taking all steps to eradicate the menace. We are using rat poison, and filling holes with diluted cement. But the main problem seems to be food brought by outsiders. These people carelessly dispose of food, which attracts rats. Pest control measures are being taken on the premises."