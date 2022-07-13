STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Severely-disabled list should include visually-impaired’

Visually Challenged Rehabilitation Welfare Association secretary Muthukrishnan alleged ill-treatment by the police in cases where visually challenged persons have to go to the station for grievances.

Published: 13th July 2022 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to provide employment to visually challenged persons and include fully challenged in the severely affected disabled category, members of the Visually Challenged Rehabilitation Welfare Association said many of them are forced to beg on the streets and are subjected to cruelty due to lack of opportunities.

Speaking to TNIE, the welfare's association president P Kumar said there are over 2,000 visually disabled persons in the district and among them, around 600 are 100% visually challenged.

"The State Government has categorized 21 types of disabilities in the state, out of which cerebral palsy and a few other categories get Rs 2,000 as monthly assistance since they are in the severely affected disabled list. But, 100% visually challenged can only avail Rs 1,000 monthly assistance. This makes it very difficult for them to get employment in the district. They can only sell agarbathis or pens in the streets, facing road accidents and ill-treatment," he said.

Stating that the visually challenged come under the revenue department, while severely affected disabled persons are listed under Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled, Kumar urged the government to include 100 % visually challenged persons in the severely disabled list.

Association Secretary O Muthukrishnan said the Indian Association for the Blind (IAB) in Madurai helped provide opportunities for a short period. "Visually challenged people are capable in handloom weaving, wire chair making, etc. We are unable to find opportunities despite the District Collector allotting `10 lakh for job creation. Options should be created district-wise so that we can lead a dignified life," he said.

Muthukrishnan alleged ill-treatment by the police in cases where visually challenged persons have to go to the station for grievances. Responding to this, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R Ravichandran said the department is providing all sorts of aid including special spectacles in black colour, mobile phone, braille watches, magnifier for visually impaired students, and reflecting folding stick among others.

"Including 100% visually challenged in severely affected disabled categories is purely Tamil Nadu Government's policy decision, department can only forward the request," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
disability MK Stalin disability employment visually challenged
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp