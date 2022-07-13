‘Severely-disabled list should include visually-impaired’

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to provide employment to visually challenged persons and include fully challenged in the severely affected disabled category, members of the Visually Challenged Rehabilitation Welfare Association said many of them are forced to beg on the streets and are subjected to cruelty due to lack of opportunities.

Speaking to TNIE, the welfare's association president P Kumar said there are over 2,000 visually disabled persons in the district and among them, around 600 are 100% visually challenged.

"The State Government has categorized 21 types of disabilities in the state, out of which cerebral palsy and a few other categories get Rs 2,000 as monthly assistance since they are in the severely affected disabled list. But, 100% visually challenged can only avail Rs 1,000 monthly assistance. This makes it very difficult for them to get employment in the district. They can only sell agarbathis or pens in the streets, facing road accidents and ill-treatment," he said.

Stating that the visually challenged come under the revenue department, while severely affected disabled persons are listed under Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled, Kumar urged the government to include 100 % visually challenged persons in the severely disabled list.

Association Secretary O Muthukrishnan said the Indian Association for the Blind (IAB) in Madurai helped provide opportunities for a short period. "Visually challenged people are capable in handloom weaving, wire chair making, etc. We are unable to find opportunities despite the District Collector allotting `10 lakh for job creation. Options should be created district-wise so that we can lead a dignified life," he said.

Muthukrishnan alleged ill-treatment by the police in cases where visually challenged persons have to go to the station for grievances. Responding to this, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R Ravichandran said the department is providing all sorts of aid including special spectacles in black colour, mobile phone, braille watches, magnifier for visually impaired students, and reflecting folding stick among others.

"Including 100% visually challenged in severely affected disabled categories is purely Tamil Nadu Government's policy decision, department can only forward the request," he said.