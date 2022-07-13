STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six more fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Jegathapattinam arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Sources said the six were fishing south of Kodiyakarai when the Lankan navy arrested them around 6 pm.

Trawlers, Fishing boats

Image for representational purpose.. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  In a second such incident in the month, six fishermen from Jegathapattinam were on Monday evening apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for crossing the international maritime boundary line (IMBL).

Sources said the six were fishing south of Kodiyakarai when the Lankan navy arrested them around 6 pm. They were directed to steer the boat to Myliddy fishing harbour. The Lankan authorities seized the trawler registered at Pudukkottai. It belonged to K Karthik of Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai. The arrested fishermen include boat owner Karthik.

The others are P Devaraj (37), M Suresh (40), K Thirumeni (52), I Velmurugan (48), and I Suntharam (45). They were produced before a magistrate at Kayts in Tamil) in Jaffna district, which remanded them in custody till July 15. The fishers were lodged in the Jaffna prison.

