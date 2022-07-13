Tussle moves to bank as EPS, OPS claim party money

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The factions of the AIADMK led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, who says he is still the coordinator and treasurer, on Tuesday staked claim to operate the party’s bank accounts. This dispute is an immediate fallout of Panneerselvam’s expulsion from the AIADMK on Monday and the appointment of Dindigul Sreenivasan as the party’s new treasurer.

The AIADMK headquarters intimated Sreenivasan’s appointment as treasurer to the banks concerned, and said he would be operating the accounts hereafter. However, Panneerselvam shot off a letter on an AIADMK letterhead, saying: “I request you (bank authorities) not to operate the aforesaid accounts by Dindigul Sreenivasan or any other person authorised by him.

In spite of this, if you allow any person other than me to operate the accounts in the name of AIADMK, you will be held responsible for any misuse or misappropriation of accounts.” Meanwhile, Aadhi Rajaram, secretary, AIADMK’s South Chennai North (East) district, lodged a complaint at the E2 Royapettah police station saying Panneerselvam and his supporters took valuables and important documents from the AIADMK headquarters on Monday after causing violence.

He also requested the police to retrieve what was taken. The Chennai city police have initiated a special scheme to provide round-the-clock protection to the party office. Security has been beefed up at the residences of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam. Sources said three special teams were formed under the Deputy Commissioner, Mylapore, to trace those who indulged in the violence.

Responding to a question, Law Minister S Regupathy told reporters the DMK government has been acting neutrally with regard to the dispute within the AIADMK. The AIADMK headquarters has been sealed only because of law and order issues, since the police cannot be a mute spectator to what happens in the public, he added. Asked about the complaint lodged by Adhi Rajaram that Panneerselvam had taken valuables from the AIADMK headquarters, R Vaithilingam, a supporter of Panneerselvam said,

“When OPS’ vehicle was approaching the Indian Bank, soda bottles and stones were pelted on the vehicle. EPS’ supporters have lodged rowdies in the party headquarters for around five days. They have no locus standi to hurl charges at Panneerselvam. Vaithilingam also said “We will not try to freeze the Two Leaves symbol. Instead, we will request the EC to give it to