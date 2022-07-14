304 schoolchildren from Tamil Nadu get ready to watch International Chess Olympiad

By Express News Service

TENKASI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the school-level chess competition on Wednesday in the district. The State government will select 304 students across the State and bring them to watch the Chess Olympiad which will be held in Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10.

Addressing the media persons, the minister said that the victorious students will get an opportunity to interact with the international players who will take part in the Chess Olympiad.

"While many countries wanted to host this competition, India got the opportunity to hold it in Tamil Nadu. A country needs at least four years to make arrangements for this tournament, but the State government did everything in just four months. About 2,000 players from 186 countries will arrive in Tamil Nadu for this competition. The State government is conducting school, block, district and State-level completions to select 304 school students across the State," he added.

Anbil Mahesh further said the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 1 crore for taking the selected school students to the Chess Olympiad.

Responding to media persons regarding constructing school buildings for government schools, the school minister said, "In August, the State government will get Rs 500 crore of funds from various agencies like National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to construct classroom buildings in these schools. As many as 10,031 school buildings have been identified for demolition."

Meanwhile, the minister also chaired a regional-level review meeting in which the officials of his department from Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari took part.