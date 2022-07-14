STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

304 schoolchildren from Tamil Nadu get ready to watch International Chess Olympiad

The State government will select 304 students across the State and bring them to watch the Chess Olympiad which will be held in Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10.

Published: 14th July 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the school-level chess competition on Wednesday in the district. The State government will select 304 students across the State and bring them to watch the Chess Olympiad which will be held in Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10.

Addressing the media persons, the minister said that the victorious students will get an opportunity to interact with the international players who will take part in the Chess Olympiad.

"While many countries wanted to host this competition, India got the opportunity to hold it in Tamil Nadu. A country needs at least four years to make arrangements for this tournament, but the State government did everything in just four months. About 2,000 players from 186 countries will arrive in Tamil Nadu for this competition. The State government is conducting school, block, district and State-level completions to select 304 school students across the State," he added.

Anbil Mahesh further said the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 1 crore for taking the selected school students to the Chess Olympiad. 

Responding to media persons regarding constructing school buildings for government schools, the school minister said, "In August, the State government will get Rs 500 crore of funds from various agencies like National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to construct classroom buildings in these schools. As many as 10,031 school buildings have been identified for demolition."

Meanwhile, the minister also chaired a regional-level review meeting in which the officials of his department from Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari took part. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp