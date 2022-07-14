STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

4 Tamil Nadu hospitals face action for illegal sale of 16-year-old girl's eggs

The girl, according to a report, was forced by her mother to donate her egg cells eight times to various fertility centres.

Published: 14th July 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department will shut down four scan centres attached to private hospitals, in Erode, Salem, Perundurai and Hosur and initiate disciplinary action against these hospitals involved in the commercial sale of oocytes of a minor girl in Erode, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. 

Two hospitals Sudha Hospital in Erode and Salem and Vijay Hospital in Hosur also will be removed from empanelled Hospitals for Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The Tamil Nadu Medical Council also will be requested to take against the erring doctors, Subramanian said. 

The action has been initiated after an inquiry team from DMS submitted its report to the Health Department and found four hospitals in Tamil Nadu and two hospitals each in Kerala and Tirupathi illegally sold the minor's ovum using fake Aadhar card.

Action has been taken against the four hospitals for their alleged involvement in the sale of egg cells of a 16-year-old. The girl, according to a report, was forced by her mother to donate her egg cells eight times to various fertility centres.

"Only adult married women in the 21-35 age group with a child are permitted to donate oocyte, only once. In this case the girl was forced into this several times," said Ma Subramanian, the state Health Minister, listing a series of violations identified by a probe committee.

Action has also been initiated against the hospitals under the Aadhaar and POCSO acts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
scan centres Ma Subramanian Oocytes minor girl Fake Aadhar card
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp