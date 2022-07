AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan moved from organising secretary to MGR Mandram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday removed former minister and organising secretary of the party C Ponnaiyan from his post and appointed him as an MGR Mandram secretary.

He also appointed two deputy general secretaries, a headquarters secretary, and 11 organising secretaries. In his first statement as interim general secretary, Palaniswami removed former ministers C Ponnaiyan and Natham R Viswanathan as organising secretaries.

Besides, he appointed former ministers KP Munusamy and Nathan R Viswanathan as deputy general secretaries, and former minister SP Velumani as the headquarters secretary.

The statement said that Palaniswami has appointed Sellur K Raju, CVe Shanmugam, P Dhanapal, KP Anbazhagan, R Kamaraj, OS Manian, Kadambur Raju, KT Rajendra Balaji, P Benjamin, VV Rajan Chellappa, and N Balaganga as organising secretaries.