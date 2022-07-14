STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID curve in Coimbatore district hits a plateau without dip or spike

The district has been reporting less than 120 cases over the past four days, with around 116 cases reported on Tuesday, 117 on Monday and 119 on Sunday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The COVID-19 case curve in Coimbatore district has hit a plateau, without any spike or dip in daily cases over the past few days. The district has been reporting less than 120 cases over the past four days, with around 116 cases reported on Tuesday, 117 on Monday and 119 on Sunday.

Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) Dr P Aruna said cases will decline soon if the trend continues.
The district has 857 active cases as of Tuesday, and Coimbatore's positivity rate stands at 7.6. In order to keep the district's positivity rate below the double-figure mark, the health department has been deliberately testing a fewer number of samples every day.

As of Tuesday, the district health department had tested only around 1,532 samples per day from across Coimbatore, a district with the second-highest population in the state, added the sources. However, the DDHS has denied it.

