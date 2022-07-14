Lack of buses hurts people in Coimbatore's suburbs

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city has grown exponentially, but people in the annexed areas complain that TNSTC does not operate buses to the newly added localities. Even people in the original city say no new routes have been introduced in last two decades. On the other hand, the people alleged that TNSTC had reduced the frequency of many services and cancelled some from existing routes.

Pointing to poor frequency, people said there is no connectivity to Vellaore, Podanur via Nanjundapuram. Similarly, Kanuvai - Vadavalli, Vilankuruchi areas and newly expanded areas in Vellalore, Eachanari and Kovai Pudur.

"The city's population and space have witnessed multifold increase. New areas have been developed in the last one decade. Considering the population growth, public transportation system should have be improved. But no step was taken to plan or strengthen public transport system. On the contrary, TNSTC cut down number of services. For instance, in 1979, around 25 buses were operated as night services, but the services are almost non-existent now," said K Kathirmathiyon, an activist.

He suggested that if TNSTC lacks the ability and fleet to operate services, the grovernment should hand over the routes to private operators. "As TNSTC is reducing services, and does not operate buses to annexed areas, people are dependent on own vehicles to reach the city, which increases traffic congestion," he added.

A Sriman, a college student said, "As there is no bus connectivity from Somayampalayam, we depend on private vehicles. Due to lack of bus connectivity, we struggle to reach the destination on time."

CM Jayaraman, a social activist works for transport causes, said, "Though, some places newly developed in the city have bus connectivity, bus frequency is very limited. Also, residents in the locality have to get one or more buses to reach within five km of distance. For instance, residents from Nanjundapuram have to detour for more than 10 km to reach Sundarapuram which is situated from four km distance directly from the place."

"As they need to travel Ukkadam bus stand before going to Sundarapuram directly. If a new route created on Singanallur - Echanari via Ramanathapuram, Nanjundapuram, Podanur and Sundarapuram, it will more convenient for the public," he added.

Similarly, Singanallur bus stand - Vilankurichi, Singanallur - Kalapatti route etc. Also, there is no connectivity on Vadavalli - Kanuvai. Likewise, the new routes should be made after a study."



M Anburaj, member of TNSTC employees union, said, "The city is in need of new bus routes, but the corporation has cut several existing routes . For instance, routes such as No 111(Gandhipuram - Thudiyalur), No 100 (Gandhipuram - Cheran Managar) and 1A (Gandhipuram - Maruthamalai) have been reduced. This situation is not unique to Coimbatore. The TNSTC has reduced the number of buses post Covid - 19 across the state. Earlier, around 22,500 buses were operated. Now, only 19,000 buses are in operation."

A senior official in TNSTC (Coimbatore) said, "The fleet strength must be increased to create new routes. An announcement for inducting new buses was made in the budget. Once the buses are inducted, new routes will be considered after analyzing traffic and number of passengers in the routes. A proposal would be sent to the government after making the analysis."

He refuted allegations that frequency of services has been reduced.