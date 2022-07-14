STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'One illegality cannot be ground to claim equality', says Madras HC

The court dismissed a petition filed by a government employee, sacked for failing to clear mandatory departmental tests, seeking reinstatement.

Published: 14th July 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 03:01 AM

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Observing that an illegal action cannot be considered as ground for claiming equality, the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by a government employee, sacked for failing to clear mandatory departmental tests, seeking reinstatement citing the case of a co-employee who had faced the same action.

Justice SM Subramaniam, in his recent order, said: "... Any illegal action of the department in violation of the rules in force cannot be cited as precedent before the high court for the purpose of securing any order which is in violation of the rules in force."

Referring to the court's powers to undo the decision of a government authority, he said misplaced sympathy or leniency in such matters would set a bad precedent and may contribute to inefficiency in public service.

The petitioner, Sujatha, joined government service as draughtsman in the office of Assistant Director (AD) Survey and Land Records in Dharmapuri on November 23, 2007, but was dismissed in February, 2015, for failing to pass departmental tests within the probationary period.

She, however, cleared the test later and approached the court for orders for reinstatement, citing that a co-employee was taken back into service after facing the same issue.

Regarding the suppression of the fact that she had filed another petition with the same prayer, the judge said serious action shall be taken against such practices. Justice Subramaniam also dismissed a similar petition from a former field surveyor.

'Lawyers getting implicated as co-accused not fair'

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench condemned the practice of implicating advocates as co-accused for offences alleged to have been committed by their clients, adding that such a practice should be deprecated.

Justice K Murali Shankar recently made the observation while allowing a petition by advocate P Velumani, seeking to quash the proceedings pending against him in a Dindigul lower court for alleged burglary and house trespassing case.

The issue was relating to a property dispute between two siblings and Velumani was representing one of the siblings in a related civil suit. "On April 22, 2010, when the incident occurred, Velumani had merely accompanied an advocate commissioner who had been appointed by civil court to inspect the property concerned," the judge noted.

Stating that the legal profession cannot be equated with other traditional professions as it is not commercial in nature, the judge said law is a noble profession considering the nature of duty and its impact on society. "The nature of work of an advocate is not only limited to courts. They are expected to visit the property in dispute to have first hand information," he said.

