Over one lakh MSME employees go on two-day strike in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 3,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) started a two-day strike on Wednesday, demanding fair price for their products and job orders.

Most of the MSMEs are manufacturing automobile products for corporate customers and few engineering product manufacturers are demanding OEM to accept the new costing norms. K Velmurugan, president of Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) said he expected loss of Rs 500 crore in this strike.

After several rounds of talks with the district administration and a meeting with tier - 1 supplier by HOSTIA representatives since this April, MSMEs didn't get response from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to accept the 'new cost norms' for sheet metal pressing and welding, CNC and conventional machining, rubber and plastic components in Hosur.

Velmurugan said, "For the past 15 years, input cost of the material and labour cost has increased, hence, we are unable to meet the manufacturing cost from our corporate customers. In this case, higher GST taxation has crippled us and during the pandemic, at least 250 units were shut down in Hosur. The customers are not heeding to our requests, hence we are going on a two-day strike."

District Industries Centre general manager Prasanna Balamurugan said the district administration has communicated the issue to tier - 1 companies, who in turn would inform corporate companies and they were waiting for response from the corporate companies.