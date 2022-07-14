STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Education Policy panel to seek public opinion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The expert committee formed by the State government to chalk out State Education Policy (SEP) has decided to seek the opinion of the public and other stakeholders. The committee will soon bring out an official notification in this regard.

"For a holistic policy, we need to know the opinion of the public and the stakeholders," said a member of the expert committee. The decision was taken at a panel meeting on Tuesday.

According to sources, the expert committee would soon release a list of email IDs and postal addresses to which the public can send their opinion. The expert committee has also decided to conduct public hearings on the topic. A notification in this regard is expected to be issued next week.

