Tamil Nadu to get 50 PHCs, land identification soon: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The State will get an additional 50 Primary Health Centres (PHC), said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating facilities at government Tiruvallur medical college, he said 25 of the PHCs would be rural areas and 25 in urban areas. Localities with a population of 30,000 or more would be selected for the PHCs.

On COVID-19, he said that first-dose vaccine coverage in Tamil Nadu reached 95.24 per cent and second-dose coverage 87.28 per cent. The next mega COVID-19 vaccination camp would be held after a discussion with chief minister.

Around 1.33 crore people in Tamil Nadu are yet to receive their first and the second dose. TN has 64,28,420 doses in stock. Meanwhile, MSME minister TM Anbarasan asked industrial units to vaccinate staff with the booster dose.

Iron-folic-acid supplement scheme to resume

CHENNAI: The weekly iron-folic-acid supplement programme would resume from Thursday. The Directorate of Public Health on Wednesday released guidelines to administer the supplement to children in the age group of 6-29 months, 5-9 years, and 10-19 years.

According to senior health department officers, the programme was suspended after some students complained of nausea and vomiting after taking the tablet. The tablets’ quality was later checked.

Governor RN Ravi wishes CM MK Stalin speedy recovery from COVID-19

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, in a letter to CM MK Stalin on Wednesday, wished him speedy recovery from Covid-19 infection. In his message, Ravi said: "I learnt with utmost concern that you have been tested positive for COVID-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery."

MDMK's Vaiko, PMK’s Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, KMDK's ER Eswaran, and AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran were among those who wished the CM.