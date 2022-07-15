STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bull taming event held without permit in Thoothukudi, three youth injured

On behalf of a festival at Muneeswaran Temple in Pallakulam in Vilathikulam union, the temple festival committee organised a bull taming event on Wednesday.

Published: 15th July 2022 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bull taming, jallikattu

Representational image (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi district collector Dr K Senthil Raj on Thursday ordered action against seven members of the Pallakulam Muneeswaran Temple festival committee for conducting a bull taming event without prior permission.

On behalf of a festival at Muneeswaran Temple in Pallakulam in Vilathikulam union, the temple festival committee organised a bull taming event on Wednesday. Over 23 bulls from Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Madurai, and Thoothukudi, and hundreds of people took part. In the event, over three tamers were injured.

Based on the collector's order to initiate actions, Surangudi police booked seven members of the Muneeswaran temple festival committee for torturing 23 bulls under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960, and section 143 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

