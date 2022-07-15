STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Flood alert in Coimbatore district after water level rises in rivers

Inflow to Pillur reservoir increased to 12,000 cusecs on Thursday and the storage rose to 97.5 feet, just 2.5 feet short of the full reservoir level. 

Published: 15th July 2022 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar

Representational image (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district administration issued flood alert as water flow in Bhavani, Noyyal and Amaravathi rivers swelled following incessant South West monsoon rain in the catchments. Inflow to Pillur reservoir increased to 12,000 cusecs on Thursday and the storage rose to 97.5 feet, just 2.5 feet short of the full reservoir level.

In order to maintain storage at manageable level, PWD officials released 26,000 cusec into Bhavani river. As a result, flood alert was issued in Mettupalayam. This is the first time this monsoon that the water level touched the FRL in Pillur

Traffic was suspended on Singanallur - Vellalore road for a while as a causeway got submerged by Noyyal waters. With surplus water being released from Amaravathi, flood warning was issued to villages surrounding the river. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore district Coimbatore floods Coimbatore rains
India Matters
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Patna SSP draws parallels between Islamic extremist body and RSS; BJP roiled
Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Lucknow: Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall', Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp