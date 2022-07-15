Flood alert in Coimbatore district after water level rises in rivers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district administration issued flood alert as water flow in Bhavani, Noyyal and Amaravathi rivers swelled following incessant South West monsoon rain in the catchments. Inflow to Pillur reservoir increased to 12,000 cusecs on Thursday and the storage rose to 97.5 feet, just 2.5 feet short of the full reservoir level.

In order to maintain storage at manageable level, PWD officials released 26,000 cusec into Bhavani river. As a result, flood alert was issued in Mettupalayam. This is the first time this monsoon that the water level touched the FRL in Pillur

Traffic was suspended on Singanallur - Vellalore road for a while as a causeway got submerged by Noyyal waters. With surplus water being released from Amaravathi, flood warning was issued to villages surrounding the river.

