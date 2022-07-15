Governor insulting State's citizens by sitting on bills: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Thursday said the governor was insulting Tamil Nadu people by sitting on bills passed by the House. His remark comes as Governor RN Ravi is yet to give his assent to several bills passed by the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the governor was supposed to immediately give his assent to bills passed by the Assembly or forward them to the President or to the Centre as soon as possible. In some countries, he said, a governor should give his assent to bills passed by the House within 15 days or in a month. "The bill would be automatically deemed an Act if the governor failed to give their assent to it within the stipulated time. It would be easier for us if the same practice is followed in our country too," he said.

To a question on the letter sent by expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who was deputy opposition leader, following the recent developments in the AIADMK, he said the letter was under his consideration.

He said he did not receive any letter from AIADMK interim general secretary and Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. On his possible action on the letter, Appavu said he would take a decision as per law.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Thursday said the governor was insulting Tamil Nadu people by sitting on bills passed by the House. His remark comes as Governor RN Ravi is yet to give his assent to several bills passed by the Assembly. Speaking to reporters, he said that the governor was supposed to immediately give his assent to bills passed by the Assembly or forward them to the President or to the Centre as soon as possible. In some countries, he said, a governor should give his assent to bills passed by the House within 15 days or in a month. "The bill would be automatically deemed an Act if the governor failed to give their assent to it within the stipulated time. It would be easier for us if the same practice is followed in our country too," he said. To a question on the letter sent by expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who was deputy opposition leader, following the recent developments in the AIADMK, he said the letter was under his consideration. He said he did not receive any letter from AIADMK interim general secretary and Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. On his possible action on the letter, Appavu said he would take a decision as per law.