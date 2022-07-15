STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Let AIADMK headquarters remain under lock and seal': OPS tells Madras High Court

However, Vijay Narayan, the senior counsel for Palaniswami (EPS) claimed that the incumbent party chief was in actual possession of the headquarters office, the 'MGR Maaligai'.

Published: 15th July 2022 09:21 PM

Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam

Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The AIADMK headquarters in the city can continue to remain under lock and seal till time the issue is resolved by an appropriate civil court, the senior advocate representing ousted party leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) told the Madras High Court on Friday.

When the two criminal original petitions from party interim General Secretary K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam came up for further hearing today, the latter's senior counsel R Ramesh told Justice N Sathish Kumar that the work of the Revenue Divisional Officer-cum-executive Magistrate, who affixed the seal on the doors of the party office on July 11, is not to find out who was in actual possession or who has the right to possess the party office.

The dispute between both the parties has to be resolved only by the court.

Till then, it has to remain under lock and seal, he said.

However, Vijay Narayan, the senior counsel for Palaniswami (EPS) claimed that the incumbent party chief was in actual possession of the headquarters office, the 'MGR Maaligai'.

In her report, the RDO submitted that the disputed property is situated in a vulnerable area and more breach of peace will cause further ramifications which will be difficult to contain and can go beyond control, until there is a clear-cut position with regard to the possession issue.

The dispute between both the parties has to be resolved only by the appropriate court.

Till then, the party office may remain under lock and seal, she added.

The inspector attached to Royapettah police station also filed his counter, as directed by the judge, substantiating the need to affix the seal.

As directed on Thursday, the additional public prosecutor filed the report and produced the video clippings of the incident, today.

And the judge reserved his orders, after directing the parties to file their reply affidavits.

Supporters of rival leaders-Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, clashed outside the party hq on Monday when the AIADMK's general council elected EPS as interim general secretary, while expelling OPS.

