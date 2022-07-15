STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Migrants travel long to harvest honey for free, sells it for Rs 700 per litre in Tiruchy

They charged around Rs 700 for one litre of honey and when asked about the honey business, they pointed at a huge tree inside the temple premises.

Published: 15th July 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

The men from Chhattisgarh with the extracted honey

The men from Chhattisgarh with the extracted honey. (Photo| EPS)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  At the heart of Tiruchy city, in front of the Ayyapan Temple near the Collectorate, a group of five men, in the morning hours of Thursday, sold honey freshly-extracted from large, newly-plucked honeycombs.

Passers-by watched the live extraction in excitement, eagerly waiting to buy it. They charged around Rs 700 for one litre of honey. Asked about the honey business, they pointed at a huge tree inside the temple premises.

"The temple authorities called us to remove honeycombs from the tree. After removing it, we started the sale of the extracted honey here itself," said the workers engaged in honey harvesting. They manually squeeze honey out of the comb and put them in containers of varied sizes.

They said they were from Chattisgarh. "We hail from Hedvi village near to the Chattisgarh-Orissa border. However, we are now settled in Bangalore," Ratan Mandal (25), one of the workers, said. They have been frequenting Tamil Nadu for three year now for work, they said.

"We regularly come to Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and other cities. We stay two-three weeks in one city. Now we are in Tiruchy. We will go to Chennai in a week. People call us when they want to harvest honeycombs. Earlier, we used to struggle for connections, but people know us now and we are being called regularly," one of the workers said.

They extract honey in urban places, particularly from the premises of buildings, hospitals, colleges and hostels.

Another honeycomb harvester, 13-year-old Shahid Kapoor said, "I have been travelling to different parts of the country since childhood. I learnt this skill from my Deepak (30), my brother, who is the senior-most amongst us. He runs the business. We go to places where our help is needed. After removing the honeycomb, we give 1 to 2 litres of it to them and sell the rest. We don't charge them for our service, it's completely free."

When asked whether the job is profitable, he said, "It's a profitable business, but the quality of honey will vary at different places and that would sometimes affect our sales. We are all from the same family. Our family is of 20 members now. Five of them are here in this town and others are in other towns. Apart from honey comb extraction, we also know to make terracotta sculptures. Both are our family business."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayyapan Temple Tiruchy honey Tiruchy honey sellers
India Matters
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Patna SSP draws parallels between Islamic extremist body and RSS; BJP roiled
Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Lucknow: Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall', Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp