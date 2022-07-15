O Panneerselvam betrayed AIADMK: Former Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Former minister RB Udhayakumar on Thursday condemned O Panneerselvam for allegedly taking away some items from the party head office. The former minister said the properties belonged to AIADMK cadre and not to OPS family.

"OPS has taken a different route and he is no longer a loyalist of AIADMK. He must have stood as Lakshmanan when Edappadi K Palaniswami was taking charge as interim general secretary but he betrayed us all. EPS’ elevation was purely based on the interest of the party cadre," he added.

MADURAI: Former minister RB Udhayakumar on Thursday condemned O Panneerselvam for allegedly taking away some items from the party head office. The former minister said the properties belonged to AIADMK cadre and not to OPS family. "OPS has taken a different route and he is no longer a loyalist of AIADMK. He must have stood as Lakshmanan when Edappadi K Palaniswami was taking charge as interim general secretary but he betrayed us all. EPS’ elevation was purely based on the interest of the party cadre," he added.